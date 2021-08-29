Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $66.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $233.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ACM Research by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in ACM Research by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

