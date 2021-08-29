Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $180.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $704.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $28.97 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

