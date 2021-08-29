Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

