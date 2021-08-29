Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce sales of $491.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.20 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Several analysts have commented on SKY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after acquiring an additional 99,173 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

