Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $181,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 10,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,661. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.