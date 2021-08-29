Zacks: Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. GP Strategies also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

GPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in GP Strategies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 116.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the second quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

