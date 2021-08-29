Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Intel also reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

