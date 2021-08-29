Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post $4.79 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings per share of $4.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $4.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $18.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.53 to $33.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.