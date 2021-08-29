Zacks: Analysts Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.16. 22,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,718. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

