Zacks: Analysts Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.47 Million

Brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce sales of $161.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $161.49 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $694.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.37 million to $694.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $885.23 million, with estimates ranging from $869.85 million to $900.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

MAX opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.71.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at $525,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,856.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,751. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $9,212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

