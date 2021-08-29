Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MOFG stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

