Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.12 million, with estimates ranging from $3.92 million to $163.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $249.42.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

