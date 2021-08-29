Zacks: Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Stantec posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stantec.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 36,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stantec by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Stantec by 16.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

