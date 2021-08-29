Zacks: Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $116.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

