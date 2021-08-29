Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.84.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.