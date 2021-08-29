Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.84.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

