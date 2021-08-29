Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Post $1.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 343,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,431. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.