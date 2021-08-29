Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.07 Million

Analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $447.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.30 million. Angi reported sales of $389.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

