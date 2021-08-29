Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report $1.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $6.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $11.72 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after buying an additional 1,226,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 449,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.