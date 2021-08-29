Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce $527.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.82 million. Ares Management posted sales of $428.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after buying an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 923,658 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

