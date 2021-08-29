Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.57. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,425%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, iA Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

BBU stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

