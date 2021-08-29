Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $277.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.97 million to $281.70 million. ExlService reported sales of $241.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ExlService by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $124.97.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

