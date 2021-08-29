Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 381,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

