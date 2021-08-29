Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

