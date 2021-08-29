Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE UBA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,572. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $769.79 million, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

