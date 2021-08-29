Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $311,241 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 554,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

