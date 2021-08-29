Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $704.53 Million

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce sales of $704.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.