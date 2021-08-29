Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $180.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $704.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 481.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

