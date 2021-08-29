Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

BZH stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $594.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

