Zacks: Brokerages Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

NYSE:VLRS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 814,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

