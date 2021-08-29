Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will report ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings of $14.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $45.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $81.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $983.33.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $895.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $820.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,264,000 after buying an additional 191,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,156,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

