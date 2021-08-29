Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.14. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

GSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL opened at $20.70 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $751.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

