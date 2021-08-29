Zacks: Brokerages Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

