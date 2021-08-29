Zacks: Brokerages Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 234,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,920. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.