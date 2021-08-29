Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 10,643,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,879,875. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

