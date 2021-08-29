Zealium (NZL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zealium has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $35,353.41 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,850,369 coins and its circulating supply is 16,850,369 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

