Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

ZBRA stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $587.96. 317,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $588.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $546.25.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

