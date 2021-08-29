Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $89.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,956,795,026 coins and its circulating supply is 11,665,327,873 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

