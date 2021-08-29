Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Lowered by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.55 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.