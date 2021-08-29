Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $7,464,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

