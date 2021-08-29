Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.82. 855,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $208.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

