ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,257 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $31,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after buying an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after buying an additional 2,069,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after buying an additional 1,594,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after buying an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.