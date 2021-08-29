ZumCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $29.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $971,444.78 and $29.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 272.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

