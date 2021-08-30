-$0.01 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. Dawson James started coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,196,910 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

