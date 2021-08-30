$0.03 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

Shares of QTWO opened at $87.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61. Q2 has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $15,030,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $411,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Q2 by 72.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Q2 by 127.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

