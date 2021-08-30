-$0.10 EPS Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). GAN posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,240 shares of company stock valued at $127,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GAN by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 14.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $710.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.