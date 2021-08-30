$0.10 EPS Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

STVN stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

