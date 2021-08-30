$0.10 EPS Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

STVN stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.