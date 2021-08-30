-$0.15 EPS Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.75. 52,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 million, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

