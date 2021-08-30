$0.16 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Twitter posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

TWTR stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

