$0.19 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radware by 15.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radware by 22.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

