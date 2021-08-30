$0.28 EPS Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 127,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,530. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.