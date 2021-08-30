$0.28 EPS Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 127,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,530. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

